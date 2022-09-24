Floods: Perak has 30 new boats at district police stations: Saarani

IPOH: The Perak government has prepared an additional 30 new boats at district police stations to face the monsoon season that is expected to take place soon, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

“I completed handing over all these medium-sized boats that can accommodate about nine people to each district police station last month.

“They (boats) can be used in operations in areas such as housing areas that are difficult to gain access to in order to rescue flood victims as currently there are bigger-sized boats,“ he told Bernama after chairing the Perak UMNO Liaison Committee Meeting here tonight.

He said Perak held a flood disaster simulation in June involving various rescue agencies including the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Fire and Rescue Department, People’s Volunteer Corps and the police. - Bernama