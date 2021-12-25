Floods : Perak recovers, over 43,000 evacuees remain in 4 states

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak has fully recovered from the floods with the closure of two relief centres in the Hilir Perak district at 12.30 noon today.

Hilir Perak district officer Saidi Shaari in a statement said the 95 victims from 24 families who were at Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan and Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib relief centres were allowed to return to their homes.

“The evacuees left after we received advice and following evaluation of the situation at the flood-hit areas, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in several other states has not changed much as 43,289 people are still sheltered at relief centres as of 12 noon today.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 25,104 evacuees were still at 172 relief centres in Kuantan, Maran, Pekan, Bera, Temerloh, Bentong and Lipis districts, while all relief centres in Raub and Jerantut have closed down.

The Secretariat also informed that 36 roads were still closed in four districts, among them Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan, Jalan Gemas-Temerloh and Jalan Temerloh-Mentakab in Termerloh and Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar and Pelak-Belimbing in Pekan.

In Maran, among the roads affected were Jalan Pekan Sehari Kampung Awah, Jalan Serengkam and Jalan Kampung Wau/Kertau while in Bera, the roads involved are Jalan Gemas-Temerloh, Jalan Bohor Bahru and Jalan Charuk Puting-Guai.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, the water levels at Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Sungai Kundang (Maran) and Sungai Bera (Bera), have exceeded the danger level.

Meanwhile, State Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus in a Facebook post informed that the District Health Office is also carrying out pest control to stop infestation of cockroaches, flies and rats at relief centres to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

In Selangor, the JKM Info Bencana portal informed that 17,336 victims from 4,833 families were still at 90 relief centres in the state.

In another development, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) through its official Facebook has urged agencies, non-governmental organisations, individuals and volunteers wishing to participate in post-flood clean-up activities in the Shah Alam area to register as a group at the PANTAS operations room, Wisma MBSA or call 03- 55105811.

In Kelantan, the number of flood has dropped slightly to 814 people from 258 families at noon, compared to 974 people this morning and all are at five relief centres in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) info banjir portal reported that in Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang are at the alert level.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims remained at 35 people from 12 families, according to Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra.

The victims are at two relief centres in Alor Gajah and Jasin respectively. — Bernama