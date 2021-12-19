Floods: PM orders MAF, police to mobilise more personnel, assets (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has asked the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to mobilise more assets and personnel following severe flooding in Selangor and other states.

Ismail Sabri said he had contacted Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani regarding the matter.

“I have contacted the Chief of Defence Force (Affendi) and the IGP (Acryl Sani) to mobilise more personnel to help in evacuating stranded (flood) victims in Selangor.

“InsyaAllah we will do our best to help those stranded and get it done,” he said during a media conference on the latest flood situation at the National Disaster Command Centre, here.

On whether the government would declare a state of Emergency in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur if floods continue, Ismail Sabri the matter was being studied.

“I have contacted the Chief Secretary to the Government as well as the director-general of the National Security Council and will be in constant communication with them regarding further action,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said 453 vehicle and logistics assets from various agencies, including the Civil Defence Force, the police, the armed forces, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Health Ministry have been mobilised to assist victims, with a strength of 2,817 personnel.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said the National Disaster Command Centre hotline 03-80642400 was open to calls regarding assistance and emergency.

As of 11pm last night, 188 relief centres, housing 11,384 evacuees from 4,500 families, have been opened in six states affected by floods following heavy downpours since Friday.

-Bernama