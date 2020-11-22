Floods: Police step up crime-prevention patrol

MELAKA: The Melaka police is stepping up crime prevention following the floods which has hit several areas in the state since last Thursday.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said residents in flood affected areas who have to be evacuated need not have to worry about leaving their homes, for fear of their houses being broken into, as the police would also step up patrol.

All they need to do is follow instructions to ensure their safety. and for those who have to leave home to inform the police, he told reporters after checking on the Op Benteng road block in Ujong Pasir here, last night.

Besides stepping up crime prevention patrol, Abdul Majid said the police also helped other security forces in the evacuation of victims affected by the floods.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s infoBencanaJKM application, the flood victims in Melaka has dropped to 218 people at 9 am today, from 229 victims at 9 pm yesterday.

All the 218 victims, involving 52 families, are from three districts and they are being accommodated at four relief centres.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid said although the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state ended last night, law enforcement would continue to be enhanced to ensure the community continued to follow the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

He said the police would focus on Op Benteng to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

“We maintain at least six roadblocks, from 12, by focusing on Op Benteng, especially in the coastal areas which are hotspots for illegal immigrants to land,” he added.

Abdul Majid said during enforcement of the CMCO from Nov 9 to 21, a total of 181,148 vehicles were inspected at roadblocks in the state, with 806 vehicles not allowed to continue with their journey and ordered to turn back.

He said the Melaka police also approved 38,210 applications for inter-state travel, with 202 applications rejected, and inspected 12,341 premises.

Thirty-eight arrests were made and 125 compound notices for violating the CMCO were issued, he added. -Bernama