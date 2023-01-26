Floods: Postpone outdoor activities for now - Sarawak JBPM

KUCHING: People of Sarawak have been advised to postpone any outdoor activities to avoid untoward incidents following heavy rain, which has caused floods in several locations in the state.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Khirudin Drahman the people should be more aware and take extra precautions as rescue agencies cannot afford to be at all locations at all times.

“Avoid (outdoor) activities this northeast monsoon season because of the unpredictable weather conditions and rainfall,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Khirudin said the Sarawak JBPM is actively carrying out early advocacy for the public by encouraging them to practice the 4Ms, namely seeing, listening, understanding and obeying, in dealing with the monsoon season.

Based on the risk assessment for the management and preparedness of floods, he said the department had identified 286 locations that are frequently affected by floods.

Sarawak is the latest state to be hit by floods following heavy rain in the Lundu and Sematan districts last night, with two relief centres open to house 56 victims from 17 families as of this afternoon. - Bernama