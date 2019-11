BESUT: The floods which struck Besut today have put a stop to the weddings of two sisters with their partners scheduled for tonight here.

Nurul Jannah Ismail, 25, the 10th of 13 siblings, was to have married her fiance Mohamad Faizal Nawang, also 25, at Masjid Bukit Payong here. The wedding has now been postponed to tomorrow.

“If you ask me how I feel, I just feel like crying,” she said, trying hard to put on a smile when met in Kampung Bukit Payong.

She said her fiance was stranded at his house in Kampung Pancur. Their bersanding ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow.

Nurul Jannah said she can only pray that the floods will recede tonight.

The other couple to have wedded tonight is Nurul Jannah’s elder sister Siti Rokiah Ismail, 27, and her fiance Jun Endri Salwadi, also 27, from Pahang.

He is stranded at a boarding house in Kampung Gong Duek here.

Siti Rokiah, the ninth of the 13th siblings, said she pities her father, Ismail Mahmood, 63, who has worked hard to make all the preparations.

The sisters’ mother, Siti Asahah Mohamed, 60, died on Oct 23 of a heart ailment. — Bernama