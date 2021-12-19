Floods: Queen shows concern with visit to Dengkil

DENGKIL: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah showed her concern for the plight of flood victims here with a personal visit today.

Her Majesty arrived here at 5.10 pm and boarded a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) boat to see for herself the flood situation affecting those who were still trapped at home before instructing the security forces personnel to help evacuate the victims to the relief centre as soon as possible.

Tunku Azizah was escorted by Aide-de-Camp to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Air Force Brig Gen Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya.

The Queen also visited the relief centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama Datuk Ahmad Razali.

The Dengkil town is almost paralysed after being inundated by floods since yesterday and most of the residents had to be evacuated after the water level continued to rise up to neck level.

Dengkil residents described this flood disaster as the worst since 1971, the great, historic flood of Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama