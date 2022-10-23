Floods recede in Langkawi, relief centre closed

ALOR SETAR: The temporary relief centre in the Langkawi district, which was open since Oct 16, was officially closed at noon today.

Langkawi Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus said all 56 victims from 15 families housed at Dewan Syifak, Padang Matsirat were allowed to return to their homes as flood waters had subsided.

Heavy rain from 4 am on Oct 16 caused several mukims, including Padang Matsirat, Kuah, Bohor and Kedawang, to be flooded and the relief centre was activated at about 8 pm on the same day.

“Among the agencies assigned to assist the flood victims are the APM, Social Welfare Department, Health Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police,” he said. - Bernama