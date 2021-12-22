Floods : S’gor govt allocates RM100 million for recovery process

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated RM100 million through the efforts of Selangor Bangkit for the state’s recovery following the devastating floods, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said RM10,000 would be donated to the families of each victim of the floods and RM1,000 cash assistance for each family affected.

He said the allocation is also for expenses on cleaning up of housing areas and restoration and repairs of infrastructure facilities as well as health assistance.

“The application procedure for assistance to families who have moved to relief centres will be simplified to reduce bureaucracy,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the state government is also giving a one-month water bill waiver for all households affected by the floods.

“The state government has also agreed to a two -month deferment of loan repayment for HIJRAH Selangor entrepreneurs affected by the floods involving an amount of RM15 million,“ he added. — Bernama