Floods: S’gor govt estimates losses at RM1.4 billion

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government estimates losses caused by floods that hit the state at RM1.4 billion, including an estimated RM400 million for infrastructure repairs.

Menteri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari said he arrived at the amount based on a rough calculation, by multiplying 100,000 homes or families that were affected with the minimum amount of RM10,000 required for repairs.

“If their cars or homes were also damaged, the amount could be more. Based on simple calculation, there is RM1 billion in property damage and (added with the) RM400 million (for infrastructure repairs), we are looking at roughly RM1.4 billion.

“In the note prepared by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), as far as I can remember the amount was between RM3 billion and RM4 billion,” he told a special media conference today, adding that that amount, however, was the DOSM’s own estimate of each affected home suffering a loss of RM14,000. — Bernama