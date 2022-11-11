Floods: S’gor govt tells local authorities to identify clogged drains

KLANG: The Selangor government has asked all local authorities (PBT) to identify residential areas having clogged drains, which caused floods in several places in the state so that the problem could be solved.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he had received a report from state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis that clogged drains were among the causes of floods this week.

“So, we will ask every PBT to immediately clear the drains to avoid water back flow, especially in residential areas and flood hotspots,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Johan Setia tonight.

Amirudin said they were now more prepared to tackle floods, especially in terms of management as they have made early preparations for health and emergency support services.

“The search and rescue operations this time is also faster although there are some (flood victims) who do not want to move. However, the Fire and Rescue Department will monitor these areas,” he said.

Amirudin said that as of 10 pm today, a total of 211 victims have been placed in three PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Johan Setia, SK Binjai, Meru in Kapar in the Klang district and the Al Falah Kampung Budiman Mosque in the Petaling district.

He also said that three flood victims placed at the Al Falah Mosque tested positive for Covid-19 and had been transferred to the Kampung Budiman Community Hall.

He said they have yet to receive any report on flood incidents elsewhere, adding that the flood situation in Selangor was still under control. - Bernama