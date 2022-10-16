Floods: Sarawak fully recovers; last PPS closed

KUCHING: The flood situation in Bekenu area, near Miri in the northern part of Sarawak, has fully recovered, with the last temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Bekenu Community Hall being closed at 10.48 this morning.

According to the latest statement issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the last 10 flood evacuees, who have been housed at the PPS since Oct 10, have been allowed to return home following improved conditions and receding water levels.

This group of evacuees is among the 18 residents from Kampung Jenggalas and Kampung Dagang, in Bekenu, who were ordered to move to the PPS after their homes were flooded.

On Oct 11, the flooding also affected four people from two families in Kampung Dagang Sepupok, in Niah near Miri, and 16 residents of Rumah Panjang John Ramba, in Kapit, in central Sarawak. - Bernama