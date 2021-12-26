Floods: Saudi Arabian Prince expresses intent to assist Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabian Cabinet Minister Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz has stated his intention to assist Malaysia by providing contribution and assistance to Malaysians affected by floods.

The matter was announced by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) in a statement today.

“This morning I was contacted by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia who stated his intention to assist our efforts by providing aid and contribution to Malaysians who were affected by floods via the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the Defence Ministry through the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) are now focusing on post-flood assistance and preparations to face the possibility of a second wave of floods.

A total of 998 MAF personnel and officers comprising the Malaysian Army (TDM), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force were mobilised with 96 assets of various types including trucks, combat boats, outboard motors (OBM) and EC725 helicopters to flood-affected states including Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Melaka as of yesterday, he said.

He said MAF had successfully evacuated 32,661 flood victims to temporary relief centres (PPS) as of yesterday with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), Fire and Rescue Department, Health Ministry as well as all related agencies via Ops Murni.

“MAF’s plan will continue in all flood areas by stepping up the implementation of post-flood cleaning including the prevention of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is in line with the statement of Defence Forces chief, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang yesterday that MAF would be increasing personnel to 500 especially for cleaning work,” he said. Hishammuddin said one MAF battalion is being placed on alert in each state to be deployed to the locations affected by floods when the need arises in the second wave of floods.

This included the emergency purchase of 55 OBM units approved by the Finance Ministry following reports that MAF boats were being used non-stop in flood areas, he said

On the setting up of a task force for post-flood, he said the Ministry of Defence and MAF would give full cooperation to the team. — Bernama