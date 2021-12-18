Floods: Selangor seeks assistance from federal govt

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) informed that the state government had contacted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri to seek federal assistance in channeling aid to flood victims in the state.

“The state needs Federal assets and military involvement to rescue and evacuate several flood victims who are currently stranded.

“I have also contacted Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to appeal for the deployment of assets and security personnel to assist in the evacuation and rescue of victims still stranded in the floods,” he posted on Twitter today.

In the meantime, Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit flood-hit areas and victims in Klang tomorrow. — Bernama