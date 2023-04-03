Floods: Seri Medan among worst hit areas in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Seri Medan, one of the worst affected areas in this district, is now the focus of the rescue mission of various agencies after the water level of the river flowing there rose sharply since midnight.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief ACP Ismail Dollah said a total of 211 personnel and officers from various agencies are now stationed in the area following distress calls received since last night.

“We have been informed that there are residents who are trapped in the Sri Medan area as water had risen up to chest level and so on.

“However, we are still collecting data to find out how many are actually affected at this time,“ he said when contacted, here, today.

“The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) along with two trucks have been directed to the place to rescue the stranded victims while being assisted by other agencies,“ he said.

He said this when asked about 100 victims reportedly stranded in Parit Warijo, Seri Medan.

Ismail ,however, said that his men had ordered residents in the area to evacuate since yesterday, but there were still a few who took the matter lightly and thought it was a normal flood like previous years.

“They were in two minds but today, they called to be relocated,“ he said.

Ismail said besides Seri Medan, Yong Peng and Parit Sulong were also experiencing a sudden rise in water following overflow of the river coming from Segamat.

Bernama journalist, Kamarul Halim M Kamal was also a victim of the disaster when his house in Kampung Parit Sauh, Parit Sulong, was also flooded last night.

“I should have moved last night, but due to the lack of a temporary relief centre, I was instructed to move to the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Tanjung relief centre this morning,“ said Kamarul, who has also been covering the floods in Johor since last Tuesday.

However, Kamarul said that the lack of staff meant that aid such as tents and food had not yet been received and the village head only informed that the aid would arrive as early as 2 pm today.

He said the last time he experienced severe flooding was in 2007, adding that he never thought that he would be a flood victim.

A check by Bernama in Yong Peng found that Sungai Bekok near Medan Selera Yong Peng and Dataran Gemilang Yong Peng had overflowed causing flooding in the two areas.

Meanwhile, some villages around Parit Yaani were also flooded up to waist level. - Bernama