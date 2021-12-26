Floods: Several ministers on holiday abroad are back home — PM

HULU LANGAT: Several Cabinet ministers who were on holiday overseas have canceled their leave and returned home, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Without mentioning the names of the minsters involved, he said they were now undergoing self-quarantine.

“Two or three of them are back. They had made plans to travel abroad much earlier prior to the floods and before the directive (on leave cancellation) was issued.

“I don’t want to mention names, but they have returned and I have advised them to self-quarantine first for safety reasons. Monday or Tuesday they will be out,“ he said when asked by the media about the matter after checking on post-flood relief works in Taman Sri Nanding and Kampung Dusun Tua, here today.

The Prime Minister also informed that he too had cancelled plans to perform the umrah pilgrimage which was scheduled on Jan 1.

He added that some ministers who are abroad have canceled their leave but could not return as there were no available flights.

Earlier, the Prime Minister issued a directive to Cabinet ministers who are already on leave and overseas or planning to go on holiday to cancel their leave until the current flood situation is over.

Following this, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced that leave for secretaries-general of all ministries as well as directors-general (DGs) of departments and government agencies have been cancelled with immediate effect. — Bernama