Floods: Situation worsens in Terengganu, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan has worsened, with 3,434 and 2,186 people respectively evacuated to the temporary relief centres (PPS), as of 5 pm today.

In Terengganu, the state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said 67 PPS were opened in five districts, namely Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu, Besut, Setiu and Dungun, involving 985 families.

The Terengganu Public Works Department, in a statement, said that several roads were closed to all types of vehicles, namely Jalan Pelantoh (Kampung Pelantoh), Jalan Teladas Air Putih (Teladas old bridge), Jalan Air Putih (Kampung Tebak Mosque), Jalan Air Putih (Chukai Toll exit) and Jalan Air Putih (Kampung Dadong-Sawah Padi) in Kemaman.

Also closed are Jalan Jerteh-Keruak (Kampung Duek) and Jalan Jerteh-Keruak (Kampung Jerubun) in Besut; Jalan Pengkalan Merbau-Pelong (Kampung Seri Kenangan) in Setiu; Jalan Tepus-Kuala Jengai (Kampung Rantau Panjang) in Dungun and Jalan Simpang Gaung-Simpang Sungai Tong (Kampung Kuala Ping) and Jalan Bukit Diman-Tersat (Kampung Pengkalan Ajal) in Hulu Terengganu.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through its website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that water level at eight rivers, namely Sungai Chalok, Sungai Setiu and Sungai Nerus in Setiu; Sungai Telemong and Sungai Marang in Marang; Sungai Kemaman and Sungai Tebak in Hulu Terengganu and Sungai Dungun have exceeded the danger level.

In Kelantan, Kelantan deputy police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, advised the residents not to turn the flood disaster into a water festival even though the floods this time is considered as stagnant rainwater.

“Also, senior citizens or adults wanting to check their livestock during the flood must be accompanied by others to prevent untoward incidents,” he told reporters after visiting the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ayer Lanas, here today.

The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info application stated that 30 PPS were opened, nine each in Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah while seven in Pasir Mas and five in Jeli involving 622 families.

Meanwhile, the official portal for the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that five main rivers in Kelantan are at danger level, namely Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai showed a reading of 35.27 metres (m), Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (25.69m), Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang (22.04m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.13m) and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.42m). — Bernama