Floods: Situations worsens in four states, T’ganu recovers

KUALA LUMPUR: More people have been evacuated due to the worsening floods in Pahang, Johor, Melaka and Sabah this afternoon.

However, the third wave of floods that hit Terengganu has fully recovered, while the number of victims in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan remains unchanged.

In PAHANG, The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the total flood victims in 54 relief centres (PPS) was 2,252 people compared to 2,188 at 51 PPS this morning.

Eight roads are still closed, including Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan (Maran), Jalan Kuantan-Segamat (Pekan), Jalan Ulu Dong (Raub) and Jalan Kuala Lipis -Jerantut (Jerantut).

As of 11 am, six river monitoring stations, namely Sungai Pukin in Rompin, Paya Gintong (Jerantut), Chegar Perah Bridge (Lipis), Sungai Serting in Padang Gudang Bridge (Bera), Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh (Maran) ) and Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau (Temerloh), have recorded dangerous water levels.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees rose to 4,062 as of noon compared to 3,841 this morning, with Batu Pahat being the latest district to be hit by the floods.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said 42 people which were affected by the floods in Batu Pahat were housed at Balai Raya Kampung Haji Kamisan.

“A total of 64 PPS have been opened in seven districts housing 1,064 families.

“Segamat remains the district with the highest number of victims with 3,284 people, Mersing (371), Kota Tinggi (174), Tangkak (123), Kluang (66), Batu Pahat (42) and Johor Bahru (two),” he said in a statement today.

A Bernama check found that some flood victims in Mersing and Kluang are being allowed to return home as floodwaters have started to recede in certain areas.

The number of flood evacuees in SABAH has also risen to 3,398 people involving 1,236 families from 2,435 people involving 874 families this morning.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat stated that so far, 27 PPS have been opened in six districts since last Friday.

Kota Marudu is the district with the highest number of flood evacuees, with 2,749 people from 1,051 families being housed in 13 PPS, followed by Pitas with 234 victims from 94 families in four PPS and Sandakan (192 victims, 41 families in two PPS).

In Paitan, 102 victims from 24 families are being housed in three PPS, Telupid (84 victims from 16 families in three PPS) and 41 victims from 11 families are at two PPS in Beluran.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims also recorded an increase, with 2,555 people from 659 families compared to 2,537 evacuees from 656 families at 8 am today.

Melaka Civil Defence Department (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the victims were from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah (nine areas) and Jasin (nine areas).

“A total of 1,017 victims, involving 270 families, are at 10 PPS in Alor Gajah, while 1,402 victims (357 families) are at nine PPS in Melaka Tengah, and another 136 victims (32 families) are at three PPS in Jasin,” he said.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of evacuees taking shelter at 22 PPS in the state remains unchanged at 2,040 people from 558 families as at 12.50 pm.

In SELANGOR, the is also no change in the number of evacuees with 40 people at two PPS in Kuala Langat, namely Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Kelanang (25 victims) and Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Banting (15 victims).

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh, in a statement on the flash flood situation in Kuala Langat, said the rain has stopped and the water began receding.

The police have also activated the flood operations room for the coordination of rescue operations and aid distribution.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Irrigation and Drainage Department informed that as of 11 am today, Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat was still at danger level but showing a downward trend. - Bernama