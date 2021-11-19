Floods : Six families evacuated in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: A total of 31 victims from six families were evacuated last night after their houses were inundated following continuous heavy rains in Rantau Panjang for the past two days.

Kelantan State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat secretary Zainuddin Hussin said the victims from Kampung Tok Deh, are seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh relief centre which was activated at 10pm yesterday.

“Their houses are situated in a low-lying area and the flood waters could reach knee-high each time the monsoon season hits,“ he told Bernama today, adding that the victims included a senior citizen and 11 children.

Meanwhile, based on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage official portal, as at 7am today, two main rivers are at danger levels as the water level at Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai has reached 31.61 metres and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang measured 8.66 metres. — Bernama