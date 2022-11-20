Floods: Six states still affected but number of victims reduces - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of states affected by floods remains at six with 13 districts in Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan and Sarawak still affected as of 4 pm, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

In a statement today, NADMA said a total of 1,789 victims from 511 heads of household (KIR) were still seeking shelter at 28 temporary flood relief centres (PPS), in contrast with 2,530 victims from 691 KIR recorded at 8 am that were accommodated at relief centres throughout the country.

It said four PPS were closed today, namely Putat Tujuh and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubang Kual in Pasir Mas, Kelantan; as well as Bagan Nakhoda Omar Hall and Hala Cara Baru Hall in Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), as of 4 pm today four rivers were recorded to be at danger level involving Sungai Marudi, Sungai Long Jegan and Sungai Long Teru in Miri, Sarawak as well as Sungai Bernam in Kampung Sungai Selisek, Hulu Selangor.

NADMA informed that six rivers were recorded to be at warning level in Selangor, namely Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang, Kuala Selangor and Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat as well as Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang bridge and Sungai Triang in Triang, both in Bera, Pahang.

Besides that, a warning level was also recorded at Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap and Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, both located in Segamat, Johor today.

It said as of this afternoon, there were no significant flooding incidents in two areas in Selangor, namely Sungai Batang Kali station in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor and Sungai Selangor station, Rantau Panjang, Kuala Selangor.

The Public Works Department (PWD) also reported that 14 locations in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu and Johor were affected by flooding (two locations), collapsed slopes (eight locations), collapsed roads (two locations) and damaged/collapsed bridges (two locations), it added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia) in a separate statement at 4.35 pm said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds were expected in Kelantan involving Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang; Kemaman in Terengganu, Kuantan in Pahang and Segamat, Kluang and Mersing in Johor.

The department also forecast thunderstorms to hit Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong in Sarikei and Tanjung Manis in Mukah (Sarawak) and Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan as well as Pitas in Kudat (Sabah). - Bernama