Floods: Son’s scream saves firefighter’s family

PUTRAJAYA: A firefighter was jolted awake from a much-needed sleep after returning from a search and rescue (SAR) operation for flood victims in Klang by his son’s scream as floodwater started to enter the family home on Dec 18.

Recounting the anxious moment, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior superintendent (Operations) Ahmad Zaidi Safuan, 50, said that he never experienced any flooding incident at his housing estate since he moved to the area 16 years ago.

Ahmad Zaidi, who is attached to JBPM headquarters in Putrajaya, said that he could not believe that his house was flooded for the first time at about 1 am. It happened shortly after he returned from evacuating flood victims to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Meru, Klang.

“It felt like a dream to see the area around ​​my house in Taman Meru Setia was flooded to waist level following the continuous rain at that time.

“At that time, I had just returned to rest. I was in bed in less than an hour, when I was startled by the screams of my 11-year-old son downstairs, informing me that water had entered the house,” he told Bernama recently.

He then rushed to save important documents, certificates and kept them in the attic and took his family to the Kapar fire station because he was concerned if the water level continued to rise.

He added that at the time, water had started to enter the compound even though the station was built on higher ground.

“When I saw that I just cried as I did not expect the station to be affected and was very quiet then because a majority of firefighters were involved in search and rescue operations.

Ahmad Zaidi said he also received a phone call informing him that his son’s rental house in Taman Meru 3, Klang was also affected by waist-high floodwater on the night of Dec 18 while conducting the SAR operation using a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“Once we evacuated the flood victims to PPS at SMK Meru safely, I went on to rescue my son, 26, and my one-year-old grandchild, to safety,” he said.

Ahmad Zaidi, who has served the JBPM for 31 years, suffered losses of RM8,000 due to the floods. However, he is grateful that his family is safe from the disaster.

Meanwhile, JBPM senior superintendent (Fire Investigations) Razali Mohd Nasir, 48, said his house in Taman Desa Permai in Meru, Klang was also affected by the flood.

“When the flood occurred I was at home. At about 2 pm my house was already flooded and my family packed up the essentials and took them to the top floor.

“Most of the furniture in my house could not be saved, including kitchen cabinets, televisions, beds and others are also damaged,” he said.

Razali said he was grateful that his family was safe and expressed his deep appreciation to the local community who did not stop assisting the flood victims.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said a total of 353 officers and firefighters were affected in the flood disaster as of Dec 30.

“Some of them were unaware that their families were affected (by the floods) and many also knew but decided to continue helping the flood victims anyway, hence, they (JBPM officers and personnel) relied on help from neighbours and other rescue teams to save their families,” he said. - Bernama