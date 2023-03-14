Floods: Taiwan delivers humanitarian aid to Johor

PETALING JAYA: Representative of Taiwan in Malaysia Phoebe Yeh visited flood victims in Johor state and donated US$60,000 for flood relief on March 12.

Expressing her concern for those affected by the heavy rains and floods, Yeh represented the government and people of Taiwan to thank everyone who has rushed to help, including Taiwan’s NGOs branch in Malaysia, such as Tzu Chi and Fo Guan Shan, who are working with local communities to help those in need.

Yeh also thanked lawmakers Pang Hok Liong, Wong Shu Qui and Assemblyman Ng Kor Sim, as well as all community representatives for their joint efforts.

She pledged to continue working closely with the Malaysian government and private sectors to strengthen the friendship between Malaysia and Taiwan.

The donation will benefit 17 local organisations across five Johor districts that were seriously affected by the floods.