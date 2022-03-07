Floods: Terengganu agriculture sector’s estimated losses at over RM10 mln

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu agriculture sector’s estimated losses from the recent floods amount to over RM10 million.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, Dr Azman Ibrahim said the paddy and freshwater fish industries were among the sectors worst hit.

“The actual value of the losses is being ascertained but I estimate the losses to be more than RM10 million.

“I have presented this preliminary data to the state executive council as the agricultural disaster fund (previously allocated) was only RM1 million for the period of January to December 2022,“ he said after chairing a Radiation Protection Conference and Workshop, here, today.

Meanwhile, Dr Azman said Setiu, Besut and Hulu Terengganu were among the districts hit hardest by the floods where thousands of hectares of paddy crop in Besut and Setiu were damaged, as well as the freshwater fish farms along Terengganu River which were totally wiped out.

Terengganu was hit by floods from Feb 25 to March 5 and this was the worst in five waves of the Northeast Monsoon since Dec 2. — Bernama