Floods: Three centres closed, number of victims in Batu Pahat drops

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Batu Pahat continued to drop to 7,972 people as of 8 pm today, compared to 8,650 recorded at 4 pm, following the closure of three temporary relief centres after flood waters subsided.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the centres closed were Sekolah Agama Kangkar Merlimau, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Air Hitam and Felcra Sri Wangi.

According to the JPBN, this leaves a total of 44 centres, housing 2,299 families, still operating so far.

“The three centres housing the highest number of victims are SK Seri Aman (552), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Li Chun (522) and Dewan Orang Ramai Parit Yaani (437),” it said in a statement tonight.

A total of three rivers in Batu Pahat are still at the warning level, namely the Empangan Bekok in Sungai Bekok (19.12 metres), Empangan Sembrong in Sungai Sembrong (11.27 m) and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.28 m).

While Johor Baru is set to experience rain, the weather is forecast to be good in Kluang and cloudy in eight districts tonight. - Bernama