Floods: Three PPS activated in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Three flood temporary relief centres (PPS) have been activated in the Klang district after several settlements especially in Port Klang were inundated following a heavy downpour since 2pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis when contacted said as of 10pm last night, three PPS at Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Kampung Delek, SRA Pulau Indah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Gong involving 113 victims have been helped, based on the information received from District Disaster Management Committee

“Among the areas in Klang that were flooded under one meter of water were Kampung Nelayan, Teluk Gong, Port Klang involving 106 victims when water overflowed from a sewage area and drain,” he said when contacted.

He said the department was still actively conducting ‘search and rescue’ operations to bring the victims who are feared to still be in the area because the water level is also reported to be up to the waist.

Meanwhile, as of 7pm yesterday, the fire and rescue team also rescued a family comprising an elderly woman in her sixties and four children when the water level at their home in Jalan Nangka, Banting rose to about a meter.

“We managed to rescue all and they are waiting to be relocated to a PPS.

“We successfully rescued a family comprising two women in their 30s and a man in his fifties. They have been sent to the Dewan Teluk Panglima Garang PPS,” he said adding that as of 10pm last night water started to recede.

-Bernama