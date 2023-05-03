Floods: TNB shuts down 48 substations in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has temporarily shut down 48 power substations for safety reasons following the floods which have now affected all 10 districts in Johor.

Johor TNB general manager Mohamed Noh Md Seth said the shutdown caused power disruption to about 4,800 consumer accounts in the six districts, namely Segamat, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Muar.

He said TNB had also shut down 36 substations in Yong Peng, Batu Pahat; Kota Tinggi (four), Kluang (three); Segamat Baru, Segamat (three) and one each in Bukit Kepong, Muar; as well as Endau, Mersing, as of 6 am today.

“The number of affected substations was 130, however, 82 of them have resumed supply once the water receded and the electrical installation was safe,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohamed Noh said the move was to ensure the safety of consumers, should the flood situation worsen.

He also advised consumers to switch off and unplug electrical appliances and not to approach or even touch any electrical installations.

“Also, get a licensed electrical contractor to check the electrical wiring before turning on the main switch,“ he added.

The public can contact TNB Careline at 15454 or TNB Careline on Facebook regarding any TNB installations that have fallen or collapsed. - Bernama