Floods: Total victims drop in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation which entered the seventh day saw the number of victims declining in Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca, while those affected in Kelantan and Perak were unchanged and the federal capital experienced a slight increase as of this morning.

In Pahang, the total flood victims in 264 temporary relief centres (PPS) was 37,356 people this morning compared to 38,086 at 270 PPS last night, according to the Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana application.

The website, http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported several rivers were still above danger level namely Sungai Pahang in Paya Gintong, Jerantut; Kuala Krau and Lubuk Pasu, Temerloh; Water Front Bera; Lubuk Paku, Maran and Kuala Sungai Chini in Pekan, apart from Sungai Bera and Sungai Kuantan.

The Meteorological Department is forecasting cloudy weather in Kuantan and Pekan this morning while no rain is expected in the other flood affected districts such as Bentong, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Highway concession holder in Pahang, ANIH Bhd announced the route from Gombak to Karak in the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway has been reopened and motorists are advised to be careful in the contra flow route at KM77.1 to KM74.8 and from KM70.3 to KM68.

In Selangor, JKM Info Bencana reported the total number of flood victims fell to 21,941 in 106 PPS at 7.20am compared to 22,015 flood victims at 109 PPS at 8.13pm last night.

At 4am this morning, Selangor police said several roads were flooded and closed involving Lorong Ikan Haruan, Kg Bukit Lanchong, Putra Heights; Jalan Olak Lempit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA); FT 31 Bridge, Dengkil - Banting and KLIA Mosque roundabout heading to Charterfield KLIA.

Also closed were Jalan Jitu, Section 25, Shah Alam; Jalan Bridge heading towards Subang Shooting Range; Jalan PJU 7, in front of Mutiara Damansara MRT; Jalan Sg Panjang - Tanjung Malim;Jalan Kuala Selangor – Meru; Jalan Kuala Selangor – Bestari Jaya and Jalan BRP 7/2 Bukit Rahman Putra.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) said water level at Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat has been placed on danger level as of 7am.

In Negeri Sembilan, Civil Defence Force director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of victims in the state was 301 individuals from 82 families with the closure of one PPS in Seremban, while four PPS are still open in Jelebu as of this morning.

He said the total showed a drop compared to last night involving 327 victims from 88 families while the cumulative flood victims recorded in the state was 768 individuals from 166 families, so far.

In Malacca, state Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the total number of flood victims declined to 135 people from 34 families as of 8am with all victims placed in three PPS opened in Alor Gajah and Jasin districts.

In Kelantan, the total flood victims remained at 1,559 people from 532 families involving eight PPS in Pasir Mas district while DID Info banjir portal reported no rivers in the state are at danger level.

Only four rivers are at warning levels, namely Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai, Sungai Kelantan in Kampung Temangan, Machang, Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang.

In Perak, the number of flood victims in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan still remains with 252 flood victims from 70 families housed in two PPS in Hilir Perak district, as of 9am.

A spokesman for the APM and Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a total of 109 victims were housed at the Teluk Intan Town Hall PPS and another 143 were at the Abdul Rahman Talib Secondary School Hall PPS.

In Kuala Lumpur, there was a slight increase in the number of victims when a total of 315 people from 75 families were placed in two PPS this morning, compared to 312 people from 75 families, last night. -Bernama