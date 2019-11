KUALA BERANG: Quick thinking of a food trader has saved him from incurring huge losses due to floods.

Safari Ishak, 49, said he started storing the goods at the top compartment he built at his stall for the past few days with the help of family members.

“I started this food stall 20 years ago and I experienced the worst floods ever in 2006 and I lost RM20,000 then....following the incident I decided to build the ‘loteng’ or compartment at my stall to store various items related to my business especially during monsoon season,” he said when met by Bernama at the flood relief centre (PPS) Pengkalan Ajal, near Ajil, today.

Another flood victim, Kamariah Mohamad, 69, said she was very fortunate to have her son to wake her up at 2 am to take her to the nearby PPS.

“By then I noticed that the water had risen to the waist-high level, my son who came all the way from Wakaf Mempelam took me to the PPS using our family boat. ‘Alhamdulillah’ (Praise be to Allah) I managed to bring along my medicine,” she said, adding that being housed at the PPS has allowed her to spend time and catch up with with other villagers.

Meanwhile, Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid said he was at the Dewan Rakyat at the time and rushed back to his constituency shortly after the session ended at 5pm yesterday.

“In fact, there is nothing to worry about as the flood preparations have been very systematic and efficient with the rescue team and those in the forefront are highly trained personnel in disaster management.

“However, I will be worried if I don’t return here to visit the flood victims as I need to be with them at difficult time like this,” he said.

A total of 67 victims from 28 families around the village began to evacuate to the PPS when their homes started flooding yesterday afternoon. — Bernama