Floods: Two PPS opened to house nine families in Baling

ALOR SETAR: Nine families had to be relocated to two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Baling tonight following flash floods that occurred this evening.

Baling district Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy officer Lieutenant (PA) Mohd Dzulhaidy Khalil said the number of victims is still being ascertained as the evacuation process is ongoing.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan Tengku Habsah relief centre, which was opened at 8.30 pm, currently houses five families, while four families are taking shelter at Dewan Tun Abdul Razak, opened an hour later.

“The one-hour heavy downpour from 6 pm has caused the Sungai Baling to overflow into the settlements of residents near the riverbank,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the APM received a report of the floods at 7 pm, and several houses were already inundated when the personnel arrived at the location.

Meanwhile, Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo said that heavy rain had caused the river water to overflow into the Baling Hospital area.

“Several units of quarters, changing rooms and nursery of the hospital have been flooded. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The water has begun to recede, and the cleaning works will be carried out tonight and tomorrow morning,” he added. — Bernama