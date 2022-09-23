Floods: Two PPS still open in Batu Pahat, Pontian

BATU PAHAT: Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) here and in Pontian are still open as of 8 am today.

According to a statement issued by the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), the PPS in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Gading, near here, has been open since Sept 14 and currently houses 44 victims from 11 families.

The evacuees are from affected areas in Batu Pahat like Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading, Kampung Seri Tanjung and Pekan Seri Gading.

Meanwhile, the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Sawah, Pontian that was opened yesterday currently houses 13 victims from two families from Jalan Kurnia and Kampung Maju Jaya. - Bernama