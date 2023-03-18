Floods: Two relief centres open in Kuching

KUCHING: Two temporary relief centres have been opened in Kuching, accommodating 160 people from 41 families, following heavy rain since last night.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the relief centre at Dewan Sinar Budi Baru, which was opened at 3 this afternoon, houses 112 people from 25 families.

All of them are residents of Kampung Sinar Budi Baru here.

Meanwhile, the centre at Dewan Stapok Batu Kawa, which was also opened at 3 this afternoon, housed 48 people, from 16 families, from the Desa Wira area here. - Bernama