Floods: Two roads in Segamat closed

JOHOR BAHRU: Two roads in Segamat district were closed to all types of vehicles after they were flooded following continuous rain from yesterday, said Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri.

He said the roads were Jalan Jabi in Kampung Bukit Tempurong involving a closure stretching one kilometre and Jalan Bangas near Kampung Simpang Loy stretching 100 metres.

“Both roads have been closed to all vehicles. There is no alternative route for Jalan Jabi while for Jalan Bangas, motorists can use Jalan Kuala Paya Balai Badang as an option.

“The district Public Works Department and state road concessionaires will be monitoring the situation closely,” he said in a statement here today.

As of noon today, a total of 658 flood victims from 192 families in Segamat have been evacuated to nine temporary evacuation centres. - Bernama