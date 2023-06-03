Floodwater level in Batu Pahat rises, public urged to be vigilant

BATU PAHAT: Police are urging the public, especially volunteers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to be vigilant following a rise in floodwater level in this district.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said that this afternoon, police detected a rise of 0.3 to 0.5 metre in floodwater level in the district even though the weather was hot.

Ismail said this was due to the flow of water from Segamat district into the district via Sri Medan and then to Parit Sulong.

The areas still affected by floods are Parit Raja, Ayer Hitam and Taman Sri Gading here.

“I advise those who want to enter this area to be careful because there are routes that are still flooded or only one route is open. Follow the instructions of the authorities,“ he told Bernama when met at the Sri Medan police station here today.

He said the three main roads that are still closed to all types of vehicles are Sri Medan-Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat to Parit Sulong via Jalan Parit Jalil and Seri Gading-Sri Medan.

He said other routes are still passable but certain stretches are only open in one direction.

“As of yesterday, we have closed eight temporary relief centres because these places were flooded, including in Sri Medan, Parit Haji Kamisan, Tongkang Pechah and Yong Peng,“ he said.

A check by Bernama in Sri Medan today found that the weather was hot but floodwater was still overflowing on the roads and some houses were flooded.

As of 4 pm today, the number of flood victims in Johor was 43,270 involving nine districts, with Batu Pahat being the worst affected with 21,164 evacuees. - Bernama