Floodwaters in Perak receding, one relief centre closed tonight

IPOH: The flood situation in Perak is improving as the number of victims decreased tonight with 276 people from 76 families placed in four temporary relief centres, compared to 353 people (103 families) in the morning.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat in a statement said that one centre, namely the community hall in Kampung Kuak Luar, Hulu Perak, with 41 evacuees (14 families), was closed this afternoon.

“In Kerian, 100 people (24 families) are still housed at SK Changkat Lobak while 57 people (19 families) are taking shelter at SK Alor Pongsu.

“In Hilir Perak, 77 people (23 families) are still placed at the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall while 42 people (10 families) are at Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the water in Sungai Bidor at Changkat Jong was still at the alert level of 3.44 metres compared to the normal level of two metres while Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was three metres above the normal level at 13.3 m.

The state’s Public Works Department (JKR) also informed that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama was still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public could use the alternative route from Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

In Kerian, it said the FT 147 Jalan Selama route was only open to heavy vehicles and the public was instructed to use the alternative route A111 from Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.-Bernama