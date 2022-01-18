Fly-by-night scam busted, three men arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a fly-by-night syndicate with the arrest of three men last Friday and Saturday in two locations in Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said police arrested the suspects following a report from an employee of a liquor company in Jalan Klang Lama here on Jan 13.

“The main suspect in this case, a man in his early 40s, had ordered 56 bottles of liquor amounting to RM79,604 and submitted a fake payment receipt to the victim.

“The victim realised that the money was not transferred into the company’s account after the delivery was made and lodged a police report,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters, here, yesterday.

He said following the arrest, police seized 39 bottles of liquor of various brands worth about RM52,000.

He said checks found that the suspect was targeting collectible and limited-edition liquor with prices that could reach up to RM15,000, adding that the investigation revealed that he intended to sell the liquor on social media and for his use.

Mohd Mahidisham said the other two male suspects, aged 20 and 40, believed to be the buyer and deliveryman, were released on police bail until the investigation paper was sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

“The main suspect who has four previous criminal records involving fraud is being remanded until Wednesday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“In preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year festive season, traders, buyers need to be more vigilant and check before making a transaction to avoid becoming a victim of a scam,“ he said.

-Bernama