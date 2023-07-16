Fly Jalur Gemilang with pride as show of love for country: Fahmi

IPOH: The people have been urged to fly the Jalur Gemilang as an expression of love for the country and to enliven the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

In making the call, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said Malaysians should be flying the Malaysian flag proudly, whether at their respective houses or on their vehicles, business premises, as well as government buildings.

“Various programmes and activities have been lined up throughout this National Month. Among them are the cheap sales programme, street soccer, free health screening, exhibitions and graffiti art performances.

“All information regarding these programmes can be obtained on Merdeka 360 social media accounts and other promotional platforms. Ayuh Malaysians! show your support by participating in the national programmes organised throughout the country,” he said.

He said this in a speech at the launch of the 2023 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah, Meru Raya here today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Bernama Chief Executive Officer Roslan Ariffin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Jamaluddin Muhammad were also in attendance.

In the meantime, Fahmi said that the 2023 National Month celebration highlights the ‘Karnival Kita MADANI’ concept and oriented towards the approach of ‘unity in diversity’ that is based on Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

He said the celebrations also witnessed the involvement of various parties that worked together to organise a number of interesting programmes throughout the National Month with the theme ‘Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Unity Determination, Fulfilling Hope), in an effort to instil a sense of love for the country.

“This morning, a total of 10,000 people took part in the 6,600 Langkah Perpaduan event as symbolic of the 66th anniversary of our country’s independence to govern according to our own model.

“It is the synergy between the leaders and the people that has formed an agreement in planning the future of the country,” said Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the main committee for the National and Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations.

According to Fahmi, the National Month celebrations will continue to be promoted in every state and district led by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) through the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen) with strategic cooperation from various government agencies, private companies, government-linked companies and non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, he said the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy which will carry ‘the Jalur Gemilang baton’ throughout the country will be flagged off today

“The convoy will involve a total of 132 checkpoints, of which 66 are in the peninsula and the remaining 66 are in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan,” he said. - Bernama