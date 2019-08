ALOR STAR: The state government has called on the people of Kedah to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the country’s independence in the full spirit of nationalism and patriotism by flying the Jalur Gemilang.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said it would also instill a sense of independence and pride in the ‘People of Malaysia’ especially among the people of the state in conjunction with National Day 2019 celebration.

“Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign launched today symbolically expresses the state government’s wish for all the people of Kedah to jointly celebrate the independence month.

“In order for the campaign to succeed, the involvement of all parties, including students, companies and individuals, must continue until Aug 31,” he said when launching the state level ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ campaign yesterday.

At the event, Mukhriz presented the Jalur Gemilang to the expedition team climbing Mount Annapura, Nepal, comprising members of the Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force and Kedah State Sports Council.

“The expedition will start on Aug 24 to Sept 6, so I want to say well done for the hard work and dedication shown by the participants in realising the spirit of love for the country,” he said. — Bernama