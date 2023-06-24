FMM lauds government's move relaxing NEM, SelCo conditions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) welcomes the government's latest initiative to encourage renewable energy (RE) installation and hopes they would facilitate businesses in complying with the European Union (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regularisation, said its president, Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai (gambar).

In a statement today, he said these initiatives include the relaxation of the conditions for the Net Energy Metering (NEM) dan Self-Consumption for Solar photovoltaic (PV) Installation (SelCo) Programmes, namely the increase of capacity from 75 per cent to 85 per cent for both programmes and allowing the participation of High Voltage (HV) consumers in the SelCo programme.

“FMM is pleased with these new developments as it has been advocating for the removal of the restriction previously imposed on HV consumers.

“FMM also looks forward to seeing the terms and conditions for HV consumers’ participation as well as the improvements to be announced by Tenaga Nasional Bhd to encourage solar PV installations,“ he said.

The new regulations under NEM and SelCo will come into effect from July 15 based on guidelines to be updated by the Energy Commission. -Bernama