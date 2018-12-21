Focus CSR initiatives towards preserving wetlands: Xavier

DENGKIL: Corporate entities have been encouraged to initiate programmes aimed at preserving the wetlands, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Water, Land and Natural Resources minister Xavier Jayakumar said this today, citing the Indah Paya Wetlands which has been the focus of CSR efforts recently.

“Many CSR programmes have been conducted at Paya Indah Wetlands. This shows the strong collaboration between the government and corporation, to ensure the sustainability of the wetlands,“ he said in during handover ceremony of Bukit AEON to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, at the Paya Indah Wetlands here.

Jayakumar added there has been an increasing awareness to protect the wetlands as it acts as ‘sponge’ during heavy rain, and this could prevent or alleviate floods.

“Wetlands in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kuala Langat act as water catchment areas. It can also be used as a recreational site and has potential to be an eco-destination for Malaysia,“ he added.

Currently, Paya Indah Wetlands is home to 230 types of birds, 220 types of plants, 14 types of fishes, 63 mammals, 20 types of reptiles and 10 species amphibians.