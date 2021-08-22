Focus for now is time with the family — Tengku Zafrul

SHAH ALAM: “My focus at the moment is to spend time with the family,” former Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said when asked by reporters today if he was ready to serve the federal government again if offered.

Tengku Zafrul said he wants some time with the family as they have been very supportive and understanding throughout his career so far, especially when he was in the corporate sector, and more recently, during his stint as Finance Minister.

“Now they have a bit of my time...my focus, for now, is to spend more time with the family,” he told reporters when met at the handing over of food baskets to Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor (YRMS) at the Selangor Training Centre here.

Also present was Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul called on all parties to support the plans of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as he believes the newly minted prime minister was definitely capable of helping overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

“I believe the prime minister will form a Cabinet that would be able to help the people overcome the challenges brought about by Covid-19.

“I believe whatever our new prime minister will do, we should support, and as Malaysians, we must work together in the war against Covid-19,“ he said.

Earlier, some 1,000 food baskets contributed by Tengku Zafrul were handed over to YRMS to be distributed, among others, to the Selangor Youth Community (SAY), Poverty Eradication Foundation (YBK), Selangor Football Association and Selangor FC. — Bernama