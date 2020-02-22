Focus now on economy, Covid-19, not power transition: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will focus on addressing problems and issues facing the country, especially the impact of the Covid-19 infection on the economy, rather than on the power transition, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

She said the matter on the handing over of the prime minister’s post by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to his successor had been agreed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting last night.

“We govern the country ... to rectify and improve as much as we can (the situation). We are now facing the Covid-19 cluster, how we are going to handle it because the spread of the virus has a negative effect on the country’s economy.

“So we will all focus on the impact of Covid-19 on the country. The issue on the power transition had been agreed to last night and it was set after Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation),” she told reporters after flagging-off participants for the Kayuhan Kasih Mesra Fun Ride with the DPM here today.

The deputy prime minister said this when asked on the decision of the PH Presidential Council meeting last night for the power transition to be after the Apec 2020 summit in November and that Mahathir himself would determine when to step down.

Earlier, Wan Azizah, who is Pandan Member of Parliament, joined the 500 participants in the fun ride organised by the Ampang Community Cycling Club.

On the fun ride, she said, it was an activity to promote healthy living and suitable for the people from all walks of life and age group. — Bernama