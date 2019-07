KUALA LUMPUR: National sports associations must revisit and scrutinise their development programmes in order to churn out more world-class athletes capable of keeping the Jalur Gemilang flying high, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix).

His Majesty said it is time that development programmes are not merely focused on training but pivoted on components capable of producing athletes with the winning mindset and mentality.

“How do we win? We have to make sure every athlete is groomed with proper diet, rest and training. These are the programme aspects we must focus on.

“Do not underestimate their (programme components) importance. There is too much emphasis on results ... results which you will never get if you don’t focus on quality programmes, programmes that are development-based,” Sultan Abdullah said in a special interview ahead of his installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

His Majesty said it is always an aspiration for any leader, what more the head of state, to witness Malaysian athletes excel for their country as sports has the power to unite all races.

“Sports unites people of all races. You will cheer for Malaysia, regardless of the sport. The athletes know this as well, that they are the hope of every Malaysian. Every one of them should know the importance of winning. Once they win, be it as individuals or as a team, they are helping to unite the people,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah is well known as a prominent leader and administrator in the world of sports, especially where football is concerned. He was Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president from 2014 to 2017, besides holding key positions in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), including as deputy president, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Organising Committee chairman as well as AFC Development Committee chairman.

His Majesty has also been a member of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) council and the International Football Federation (FIFA) executive committee.

Sultan Abdullah is a former president of the Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHF) and is currently the royal patron of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). Also an active polo player, he is currently president of the Royal Malaysian Polo Association (RMPA) and the Royal Pahang Polo Club (RPPC).

His Majesty spoke with vigour when touching on football during the interview, and cited Vietnam as one of the best examples for football development, pointing out how the nation has come a long way and transformed itself into an ASEAN football powerhouse compared to the years when it was lagging far behind other member nations.

In this context, he called on all relevant parties to embark on efforts to unearth and develop new talent right from the elementary level, and not just solely focus on academic matters.

“We can’t afford to wait for excellence and glory only when they reach the senior level. School administrators have a role to play as well by scouting young ones with potential and talent.

“At the age of nine, 12, you must inculcate the winning attitude. Not just physical education classes. Implement the right programmes. We have been focusing on academic matters all this while, not sports,” His Majesty said.

Commenting on views that the involvement of the royalty and political figures in sports management and administration as lacking professionalism, Sultan Abdullah said it is not even a problem as what matters is keen interest shown by the individual in the discipline.

“Whoever wants that position at the top must add value, have the passion. Do you have the capability to secure sponsorships and to introduce and lead sports development programmes? You must not misuse the position for personal gain and glory or agendas. Irrespective of whether you are a politician, royalty, corporate figure, if you have the passion, you have to add value to the sport,” he said.

Commenting on the standard of Malaysian football compared to the heydays of the Merdeka Tournament, an era that featured the likes of the late Mokhtar Dahari, His Majesty said past glories should be left as just that and not made a comparison.

“If we keep harping on old success stories, we will not get far. We have to think forward. We are happy that we were champions in those days but we have to move forward. We have to rectify, we have to win, five years, 10 years later. If we keep harping on old stories, there will be no end to it,“ said Sultan Abdullah, who favours Brazil as the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions.

His Majesty said Malaysian football administrators and national players must first intensify their efforts to qualify for the 2030 World Cup, a feat that will measure up with the Asean member nations’, including Malaysia’s idea to bid for the 2034 World Cup.

Saying that the Asean joint-bid was actually an idea he had initiated while he was the FAM president, Sultan Abdullah said that feat is very much achievable if all parties play their roles and embark on grassroots-development programmes simply because hosting a prestigious football tournament will mean very little without a high-level competitive team.

For the record, if China wins its bid to host the 2030 World Cup, Asean’s chances of hosting the next edition would be slim as FIFA regulations state that the tournament cannot be hosted in the same continent in consecutive editions.

“At a time when Asia’s slot wasn’t even decided, I was already thinking ahead. At that time, China and Korea had not joined the fray, but we are now seeing many nations, especially China, showing interest, and they have spent quite a lot (to host the 2030 edition).

“I believe China will be world champions one day. This is a challenge for Asean’s bid. Nevertheless, there is still a 50-50 chance as Asean has never hosted a World Cup. That’s the only chance we have in our bid,“ said Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama