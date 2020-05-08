Focus on economy and not politics, MPs told

GEORGE TOWN: A PKR senator has urged MPs to focus on the economy rather than table a no-confidence motion against the prime minister when Parliament sits on May 18.

Yusmadi Yusoff said a motion to test the support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin now would be “inappropriate”.

“The country is facing a major crisis. We need to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and restart the economy,” he said yesterday.

“The MPs (who want to call for a no-confidence motion) may have the country’s best interest at heart, but now is not the time to pursue a political agenda.”

Yusmadi said both the government and Opposition should find a consensus to extend the sitting for several days so that they can work out a way to fight the pandemic.

“The Parliament sitting can be extended if both sides agree that the no-confidence motion will not be pursued and that the MPs focus entirely on the pandemic and its economic consequences.”

He said the fact that Malaysia continues to struggle to revive the economy proves that there is a need for a non-partisan effort to save the country.

“It is time to look to the leadership of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Get them to work with Muhyiddin to come up with measures to save the country before it plunges into economic depression.”

“These are extraordinary times. The rest of the world is suffering similarly, so we cannot expect help from others.”

He said Malaysia could learn from South Korea, Taiwan and New Zealand on how to contain the pandemic. “One thing stands out, they are doing it through the democratic process with a large dose of empathy and a full range of aid for the people to cushion the fallout.”

He also noted that the Philippines managed to pass special legislation despite political differences to better enforce quarantines.

“Successful nations have involved entire communities with one agenda – keeping the virus at bay.”