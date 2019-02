SHAH ALAM: The government machinery must focus its attention on the plight of the people and set clear policies to address issues raised by them, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“Our main problem today is the economy. The people are unhappy about price increases,“ he said. “The Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery must be geared towards addressing the problem.”

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, was speaking to reporters after addressing an educational forum here.

On being left out of the Economic Action Council, he said he did not think it necessary for him to serve in any capacity in the government now. “I have told the prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) from the start that I wanted to be given some latitude.”

He also brushed aside claims that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin had been expelled from the party. “This is an attempt to deflect our attention from our main focus,“ he said.

Member of the party’s central leadership council Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had earlier said that reports of the duo being sacked could have been made by “people with a certain agenda”.