KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hopes that the Johor state administration will run smoothly and focus will be on efforts to develop the state, following the transition of leadership.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president also thanked the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar for giving his consent on the appointment of Bukit Kepong assemblyman, Dr Sahruddin Jamal as the new Mentri Besar of Johor, as proposed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister and PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his guidance, support and giving full confidence in Johor PH to come to a consensus in the transition of leadership in the state government.

“I am grateful that with Allah’s blessings the Pakatan Harapan leaders at the state and central levels reached a consensus to allow a smooth transition of leadership,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Home Minister, congratulated Dr Sahruddin on his appointment and hoped he would carry out his duties with honesty and integrity.

Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as the 17th Mentri Besar of Johor at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru this morning. He replaces Datuk Osman Sapian.

In Johor Baru, Johor Bersatu media director Mohd Solihan Badri in congratulating the appointment of Dr Sahruddin thanked the Bersatu central leadership as well as PH component parties’ leaders for reaching a consensus on the Johor mentri besar post.

“Johor Bersatu has high expectation and is confident of Dr Sahruddin’s ability to lead Johor to become a developed state and a Pakatan stronghold,“ he said in a statement, here today.

According to the Tenang state assemblyman Bersatu leaders at the division level should give their support to Dr Sahruddin in performing his duties and strengthening the party.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik in his Facebook posting today congratulated Dr Sahruddin on his appointment.

Maszlee also hoped that Johor would remain developed and prosperous under the leadership of the new mentri besar. — Bernama

