Focus on flood victims, MCA Youth tells Anwar and 4 others

PETALING JAYA: The action of five opposition representatives, including Pakatan Harapan Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in challenging the legality to suspend Parliament proceedings during Emergency 12 months ago is a wasteful pursuit when all hands are needed at this moment to help flood victims, MCA Youth said today.

At this darkest hour, Malaysians have come together to assist those who are and those who have been hit by flood, it pointed out.

“However, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PKR Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, Amanah Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, PKR Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, and DAP Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari, do not seem to show a shred of empathy as they would rather pursue their personal agenda,” MCA Youth Deputy Chairman Tan Chee Hiong said in a statement.

“The people should open their eyes and recognise the true face of these five politicians. Their actions show that they care more about winning in politics rather than helping the people in trouble.

“Perhaps it is no mere rumour that the once esteemed Reformasi leader has already lost touch with the grassroot.”

Tan said the Court of Appeal had already dismissed the appeal by the five representatives on Nov 24.

He quoted Justice Has Zanah as saying: “The court finds the challenge on the Emergency Ordinance is not amenable to a judicial review and to grant a judicial review would be an exercise of futility. This follows the presence of an ouster clause in Article 150(8) of the Federal Constitution which provides the validity of a Proclamation of Emergency and any ordinance promulgated that such a proclamation could not be challenged by the courts.”

The MCA Youth deputy chairman said Anwar and the other representatives have lost their vision and are simply engaging in futile efforts instead of focusing on the people.

“If these five put a similar amount of effort into flood relief, I believe the extra pair of hands would have gone a long way in helping the victims rebuild,” Tan said.

“We have seen many Malaysians who were passionate in helping others, despite themselves being nobodies without any important political standing or resources; with just a simple desire to help, they have touched the lives of many. On the other hand, there are these representatives who are equipped with the resources and authority but would rather spend them on politicking.”