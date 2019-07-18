Focus on more important issues: Tun M

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said there were many more pressing issues to attend to rather than focus on the future handover of power or the ongoing turmoil in PKR.

“We will cross the bridge (transition) when the time comes. For now, I have more important things to attend to,“ he said.

Dr Mahathir was asked if the current crisis in PKR would delay the transition of power between him and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Asked if the ongoing problems in PKR was a liability to Pakatan Harapan (PH), he said, “That is for you to make an assessment. You don’t think it is a problem?

“I don’t have to think about this ... I have lots of other things on my mind rather than this and answering questions from the media,“ he said after launching the people’s response smart phone application at his office.

The infighting in PKR took a turn when it’s Deputy President and Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali hit out at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for calling on him to resign if he is conclusively identified as one of the two men in the viral sex video.

Azmin said Anwar should look at “the mirror” and reflect on his own actions first.

