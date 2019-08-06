Focus on prevention, not cure: Health official

KUALA LUMPUR: The focus of the healthcare system should move towards a value-based model where the emphasis is on maintaining health and preventing disease rather than just treatment, Health Ministry deputy director-general Datuk Dr Christopher Lee said today.

He said although Malaysia takes the top spot in the healthcare category of the 2019 International Living’s Annual Global Retirement Index, the country still faces healthcare challenges, much like in any other country.

“A rise in chronic diseases, an ageing population, rising healthcare costs, inequitable distribution of resources and a heavy workload for healthcare providers can have a negative impact on the quality of the healthcare services delivered,“ he said.

In his keynote address before launching the “Philips Connected Care” symposium here, Lee also touched on the importance of human intervention in treating illnesses.

“Technology may be the answer as the country faces healthcare challenges but it can never do what a well-trained physician can do for patients.

“The completion of a patient’s treatment will only take place when a physician communicates with the patient and members of his family.

“When your relatives visit you in the incentive-care unit, they wouldn’t have any idea what the numbers they see on ventilator mean.

“They will never understand what is right or wrong in any situation.

“However, when a physician deals with the problem and communicates with the family, the situation changes,“ he said.

Lee said with demand overwhelming the capacity of the healthcare system to deliver, technology might be the answer as countries with similar challenges had seen improvements following the application of innovative healthcare systems.

“It is crucial to nurture the interest to learn about the technological advances in healthcare and how each healthcare professional can embrace technology to achieve better outcomes for the patients and the community.”