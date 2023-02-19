Focus on quality of services, facilities, cleanliness of govt hospitals: Johor ruler

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix) wants the federal government to focus on the quality of medical services, facilities, and cleanliness of government hospitals in the state.

The Johor Ruler said this to the Minister of Health Dr Zaliha Mustafa after granting her an audience at Istana Bukit Serene, here, today.

According to a post on the official Facebook of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim also discussed the improvement of medical services in the state with the proposed construction of a new hospital with a capacity of 1,500 beds through a Private Finance Initiative (PFI).

Accompanying Sultan Ibrahim was the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present during the meeting were the Ministry of Health secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh Hardev Singh, Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail and Johor Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu. - Bernama