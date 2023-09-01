Focus on restoring party’s strength, not on what impostors want: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The agenda to restore Umno’s strength needs to be prioritised after the ‘blow’ it experienced during the 15th General Election (GE15), instead of serving the wishes of individuals who are ‘gunting dalam lipatan’ (impostors), says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) suffered the worst defeat in their political history when they only won 30 of the 178 seats contested in GE15.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Umno members at every level should use political wisdom and practise ethics in efforts to strengthen the party.

During an interview with RTM on its programme ‘Naratif Khas Bersama Timbalan Perdana Menteri’ tonight, Ahmad Zahid said the goal of uniting the party was more important than serving impostors in the party who will never stop disrupting the party’s unity until it breaks.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development called on Umno members to reflect and unite in their thinking and efforts to restore the party’s clout that used to be the tower of strength for the race, religion and nation.

“Let us reflect, practise self-criticism on what had been done, not point fingers at just one person.

“Many people were responsible, I know very well that what had happened is a high price that we have to pay for the lack of unity in our thinking,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said Umno divisions across the country will hold simultaneous meetings this year and focus on elections at the divisional and central levels.

He did not divulge specific dates for the meetings to be held but stated that the 2023 Umno General Assembly will be held in the middle of this year.

“The divisional meetings for 2023 will be held simultaneously throughout the country on the same day and that’s when there will be elections to choose leaders at the divisional as well as national levels,“ he added.

July last year, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the Registrar of Societies approved the party’s request to amend its Constitution so that elections at all levels can be held no more than six months after the general election is held.

The 2022 Umno General Assembly is scheduled to take place from Jan 11 to Jan 14 after it was postponed due to GE15. - Bernama